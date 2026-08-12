Spin!: The Art Of The Modern Zoetrope
Spin!: The Art Of The Modern Zoetrope
Science Museum Oklahoma presents Spin! The Art of the Modern Zoetrope, now on display in the museum’s smART Space galleries through August 2027. The exhibition features works by eight artists who reimagine the 19th-century zoetrope, an early animation device that creates the illusion of motion through rapidly sequenced images. Interactive exhibits explore motion, perception, vision persistence and animation, and are included with museum admission.
Science Museum Oklahoma
09:00 AM - 05:00 PM, every day through Aug 01, 2027.
Science Museum Oklahoma
2020 Remington PlaceOklahoma City, Oklahoma 73111
4056026664