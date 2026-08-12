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Spin!: The Art Of The Modern Zoetrope

Spin!: The Art Of The Modern Zoetrope

Science Museum Oklahoma presents Spin! The Art of the Modern Zoetrope, now on display in the museum’s smART Space galleries through August 2027. The exhibition features works by eight artists who reimagine the 19th-century zoetrope, an early animation device that creates the illusion of motion through rapidly sequenced images. Interactive exhibits explore motion, perception, vision persistence and animation, and are included with museum admission.

Science Museum Oklahoma
09:00 AM - 05:00 PM, every day through Aug 01, 2027.
Science Museum Oklahoma
2020 Remington Place
Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 73111
4056026664
sciencemuseumok.org