Spotlight: Hammer Time

Discover, play, and create at the Fred Jones Jr. Museum of Art during our Spotlight event series. Hammer Time invites visitors of all ages to enjoy activities inspired by On the Edge: The Abstract World of Frederick Hammersley, a special exhibition exploring geometric shapes, organic forms, and vibrant colors.

Live on the edge before the end of summer. Turn simple shapes into a masterpiece using the sun, stamp abstract designs with LEGO bricks, express yourself with face painting, and more!

The Spotlight event series is made possible thanks to the generous support of the Norman Arts Council.

Included with museum admission. No charge for children and teens (17 and under) or for OU students, faculty, and staff. General admission for adults is $12.

