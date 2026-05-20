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Spotlight: Just My Type

Spotlight: Just My Type

Discover, play, and create at the Fred Jones Jr. Museum of Art during our Spotlight event series! Just My Type invites visitors of all ages to drop in and enjoy hands-on art-making inspired by artists who experiment with letters, symbols, and punctuation.

Exclaim your excitement as you search for hidden words in the galleries, design your own expressive emoticon, and make abstract images using letters in the alphabet from A to Z.

The Spotlight event series is made possible thanks to the generous support of the Norman Arts Council.

Included with museum admission. Free for children and teens, 17 and under. General admission for adults is $12.

Fred Jones Jr. Museum of Art
$0-12
01:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 6 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Fred Jones Jr. Museum of Art
(405) 325-3272
museuminfo@ou.edu
https://ou.edu/fjjma
Fred Jones Jr. Museum of Art
555 Elm Ave
Norman , Oklahoma 73019
(405) 325-3272
http://www.ou.edu/fjjma/