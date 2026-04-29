STEAM Saturday: Kids Crafternoon
STEAM Saturday: Kids Crafternoon
Join us for a fun Saturday afternoon of exploring and learning more about science, technology, engineering, art, and math via an engaging activity or craft. Supplies will be provided. Recommended for ages 5 - 12.
Ralph Ellison Library - Metropolitan Library System
02:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 23 May 2026
Event Supported By
Ralph Ellison Library - Metropolitan Library System
405-424-1437
Artist Group Info
ashlkwil@gmail.com
Ralph Ellison Library - Metropolitan Library System
2000 NE 23rd StOklahoma City, Oklahoma 73111
405-424-1437