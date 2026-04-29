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STEAM Saturday: Kids Crafternoon

STEAM Saturday: Kids Crafternoon

Join us for a fun Saturday afternoon of exploring and learning more about science, technology, engineering, art, and math via an engaging activity or craft. Supplies will be provided. Recommended for ages 5 - 12.

Ralph Ellison Library - Metropolitan Library System
02:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 23 May 2026

Event Supported By

Ralph Ellison Library - Metropolitan Library System
405-424-1437
https://www.metrolibrary.org/events/month/2024/11

Artist Group Info

ashlkwil@gmail.com
Ralph Ellison Library - Metropolitan Library System
2000 NE 23rd St
Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 73111
405-424-1437
https://www.metrolibrary.org/