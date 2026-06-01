Stories & Specimens
Stories & Specimens
Every Saturday at 11 a.m. we’re hosting Stories & Specimens for children and families! In this engaging program, children are invited to gather for a lively story time, where fascinating tales spark curiosity and set the stage for exploration.
Each session dives into a themed topic, connecting stories to science and cultural history with museum objects that let kids see, touch, and discover in our interactive Discovery Room.
Best of all, Stories & Specimens is included free with museum admission, making it the perfect way for young learners to enjoy interactive storytelling and hands-on exploration all in one visit!
(Best Suited for Ages 3-10)
Sam Noble Museum of Natural History
Every week through Aug 29, 2026.
Saturday: 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Saturday: 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Event Supported By
Sam Noble Museum
(405) 325-7977
Sam Noble Museum of Natural History
2401 Chautauqua AvenueNorman, Oklahoma 73072
405-325-7977