Every Saturday at 11 a.m. we’re hosting Stories & Specimens for children and families! In this engaging program, children are invited to gather for a lively story time, where fascinating tales spark curiosity and set the stage for exploration.

Each session dives into a themed topic, connecting stories to science and cultural history with museum objects that let kids see, touch, and discover in our interactive Discovery Room.

Best of all, Stories & Specimens is included free with museum admission, making it the perfect way for young learners to enjoy interactive storytelling and hands-on exploration all in one visit!

(Best Suited for Ages 3-10)