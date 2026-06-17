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Summer Military Appreciation Weekend

Summer Military Appreciation Weekend

OKCMOA is proud to collaborate with the United Service Organizations (USO) to welcome active-duty military, veterans, and their families to the Museum during Military Appreciation Weekend, a seasonal program hosted in the summer and fall of 2026, and the winter and spring of 2027.

These weekend-long events align OKCMOA’s mission “to enrich lives through the visual arts” with the USO’s mission “to strengthen the well-being of the people serving in America’s military and their families,” providing days where service members, veterans, and their families can experience all the Museum has to offer free of charge. Programming includes an Oath of Service ceremony, a card-making station for delivery to deployed service members, a children’s art gallery exhibition for USO Craft Camp participants, and more.

Oklahoma City Museum of Art
12:00 AM - 11:59 PM, every day through Jul 19, 2026.
Get Tickets
Oklahoma City Museum of Art
415 Couch Dr.
Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 73102
(405) 236-3100
bweintz@okcmoa.com
https://www.okcmoa.com/visit/events/making-exhibition-explore-chihuly-now/