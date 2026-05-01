Summer Music Video Production Boot Camp (Ages 10–13)

Camp Dates: June 1 – June 5, 2026

Time: 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM

Cost: $200 per student

Capacity: 10 students

Pre-registration is required

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This week-long summer boot camp gives students ages 10–13 the opportunity to create a complete music video from start to finish using music from a real local artist. Working collaboratively, students will move through the full production process, from developing an idea to filming and editing a finished video.

Throughout the week, students will learn the fundamentals of music video production, including brainstorming concepts, storyboarding, planning shots, operating cameras, and taking on different on-set roles. The camp emphasizes creative thinking, teamwork, and hands-on learning in a small-group environment. No prior experience is required, and all equipment is provided.

Family Premiere

On the final Friday of camp at 4:00 PM, families are invited to attend a screening premiere of the completed music video. Students will introduce their project and present their finished work to family and friends.

Music for the project is provided by a local artist. The artist will not be present.

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INSTRUCTORS

Chase Spivey and Julius of Uncanny Media are professional filmmakers and artists who have produced music videos for dozens of artists, including Jabee and Chat Pile, with nearly one million combined views on YouTube.

Chase Spivey has been making music videos since 2001 and holds a BFA in Film and Video Studies from the University of Oklahoma. He is a programming team member for deadCenter Film Festival and has operated his own video production studio since 2018.

Julius holds a BFA in Painting from Cameron University and has worked for over a decade as a videographer, graphic designer, and professional artist.

ABOUT UNCANNY ART HOUSE

Located in the heart of Norman, Oklahoma, Uncanny Art House is a multidisciplinary art space focused on creating accessible, immersive experiences for artists and audiences alike. Through exhibitions, workshops, and public programs, the gallery fosters connection, curiosity, and creative exploration.