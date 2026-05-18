Summer Music Video Production Boot Camp (Ages 14–17)

Camp Dates: June 15 – June 19, 2026

Time: 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM

Cost: $200 per student

Capacity: 10 students

Pre-registration is required

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This immersive summer boot camp is designed for students ages 14–17 who want hands-on experience creating a music video from concept to final premiere. Using music provided by a local artist, students will collaborate to develop a creative vision and bring it to life through filming and editing.

Participants will learn how to interpret music visually, develop storyboards, plan shots, operate cameras, and work within a production team. The camp focuses on real-world production skills, creative problem-solving, and collaboration, offering a professional-style experience in a supportive learning environment. No prior experience is required, and all equipment is provided.

Family Premiere

On the final Friday of camp at 4:00 PM, families are invited to attend a screening of the completed music video. Students will introduce their project and share their finished work with family and friends.

Music is provided by a local artist. The artist will not be present.

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INSTRUCTORS

Chase Spivey and Julius of Uncanny Media are professional filmmakers and artists with extensive experience producing music videos for regional and national artists, including Jabee and Chat Pile.

Chase Spivey holds a BFA in Film and Video Studies from the University of Oklahoma and has been producing music videos since 2001. He is also a programming team member for deadCenter Film Festival and the owner of a video production studio.

Julius holds a BFA in Painting from Cameron University and has over a decade of experience working as a videographer, graphic designer, and professional artist.

ABOUT UNCANNY ART HOUSE

Located in the heart of Norman, Oklahoma, Uncanny Art House is a multidisciplinary art space focused on creating accessible, immersive experiences for artists and audiences alike. Through exhibitions, workshops, and public programs, the gallery fosters connection, curiosity, and creative exploration.