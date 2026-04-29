Get ready to ROAR into summer! 🦖🌞

Join us at the library for our Summer Reading Kickoff Party, where adventure awaits around every corner! This year’s dinosaur-themed celebration is packed with hands-on fun for all ages—strike a pose at our dino photobooth, dig for prehistoric treasures in our dino egg excavation station, get messy with ooey-gooey dino slime, and discover even more exciting activities along the way.

Whether you're a longtime reader or just looking for a fun way to kick off the season, this is the perfect way to start your summer. Come celebrate, explore, and sign up for Summer Reading—because the adventure begins here!

Don’t miss it… it’s going to be dino-mite! 🦕✨