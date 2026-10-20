Swan Lake: Symphony of Lights is the landmark new production of the upcoming season.

Tchaikovsky’s iconic score opens the door to an entirely reimagined world: vivid light design, illuminated costumes, and world-class dancers from around the globe transform the classic ballet into a mesmerizing visual experience.

This is more than a performance — it’s an immersion into a story of love and magic, told through light, movement, and music. Each act unfolds like a living art installation, where timeless tradition meets bold contemporary design.

Discover Swan Lake in a whole new light — a legend reborn with breathtaking imagery and emotional power.