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Swan Lake: Symphony of Lights

Swan Lake: Symphony of Lights

Swan Lake: Symphony of Lights is the landmark new production of the upcoming season.

Tchaikovsky’s iconic score opens the door to an entirely reimagined world: vivid light design, illuminated costumes, and world-class dancers from around the globe transform the classic ballet into a mesmerizing visual experience.

This is more than a performance — it’s an immersion into a story of love and magic, told through light, movement, and music. Each act unfolds like a living art installation, where timeless tradition meets bold contemporary design.

Discover Swan Lake in a whole new light — a legend reborn with breathtaking imagery and emotional power.

Visual and Performing Arts Center Theater
$40–$60
07:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Fri, 20 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

OCCC Box Office
405-682-7579
BoxOffice@occc.edu
https://occc.ticketsage.net/
Visual and Performing Arts Center Theater
7777 South May Ave
Oklahoma City , Oklahoma 73159
405-682-7579
BoxOffice@occc.edu
https://occc.ticketsage.net/Home/ViewEvent?PerformanceId=345755&amp;ClientId=225