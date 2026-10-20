Swan Lake: Symphony of Lights
Swan Lake: Symphony of Lights
Swan Lake: Symphony of Lights is the landmark new production of the upcoming season.
Tchaikovsky’s iconic score opens the door to an entirely reimagined world: vivid light design, illuminated costumes, and world-class dancers from around the globe transform the classic ballet into a mesmerizing visual experience.
This is more than a performance — it’s an immersion into a story of love and magic, told through light, movement, and music. Each act unfolds like a living art installation, where timeless tradition meets bold contemporary design.
Discover Swan Lake in a whole new light — a legend reborn with breathtaking imagery and emotional power.
Visual and Performing Arts Center Theater
$40–$60
07:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Fri, 20 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
OCCC Box Office
405-682-7579
BoxOffice@occc.edu
Visual and Performing Arts Center Theater
7777 South May AveOklahoma City , Oklahoma 73159
405-682-7579
BoxOffice@occc.edu