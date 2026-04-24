The Longest Stretch: Route 66 in Oklahoma

The exhibit explores how Oklahoma’s 400-plus miles of drivable highway shaped communities along the route and continues to draw travelers today.

Route 66 was created in 1926 and quickly became one of the most consequential roads in American history. For Oklahomans, it was an escape route during the Dust Bowl, an economic lifeline for roadside communities, and eventually a casualty of the interstate system. “The Longest Stretch” traces that full arc, from the road’s rise to its decline, and into its revival through preservation and tourism.

Major artifacts on display include a 1915 Model T Roadster, a restored Taft Stadium sign, a Big Boy statue, and a 1961 Corvette on loan from the National Corvette Museum. Hands-on interactives will allow visitors to engage directly with the story of Route 66 and its evolution over time.