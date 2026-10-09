Carpenter Square Theatre presents The Minutes, a scathing comedy about small-town politics and real-world power by Oklahoma native Tracy Letts, author of August: Osage County. Nominated for the 2022 Tony Award for Best Play, the show unfolds at a city council meeting, exposing uncomfortable truths behind some of our most closely held American narratives and asking what we would do to avoid becoming history’s losers.

The production includes 10 performances over three weekends, with Thursday and Sunday performances added during the second and third weekends.

Showtimes:

- Thursday, Friday, and Saturday: 7:30 p.m.

- Sunday: 2 p.m.

Location: Carpenter Square Theatre, 1009 W Reno Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73106

Tickets:

- Adults: $30

- Seniors 62+, military, and educators: $25

- Allied Arts and students: $15