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The Minutes

The Minutes

Carpenter Square Theatre presents The Minutes, a scathing comedy about small-town politics and real-world power by Oklahoma native Tracy Letts, author of August: Osage County. Nominated for the 2022 Tony Award for Best Play, the show unfolds at a city council meeting, exposing uncomfortable truths behind some of our most closely held American narratives and asking what we would do to avoid becoming history’s losers.

The production includes 10 performances over three weekends, with Thursday and Sunday performances added during the second and third weekends.

Showtimes:
- Thursday, Friday, and Saturday: 7:30 p.m.
- Sunday: 2 p.m.

Location: Carpenter Square Theatre, 1009 W Reno Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73106

Tickets:
- Adults: $30
- Seniors 62+, military, and educators: $25
- Allied Arts and students: $15

Carpenter Square Theatre
Adult: $30; Senior 62+/Military/Educator: $25; Allied Arts/Student: $15
07:30 PM - 05:00 PM, every day through Nov 01, 2026.
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Event Supported By

Carpenter Square Theatre
405-232-6500
business@carpentersquare.com
https://www.carpentersquare.com/
Carpenter Square Theatre
1009 W. Reno
Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 73106
business@carpentersquare.com
https://www.carpentersquare.com/