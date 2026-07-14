“The Olympics in Oklahoma City (OKC)” panel discussion

OCU will offer an inside look at the city’s leap onto the global sports stage as it hosts official 2028 Olympic events. The Martha Jean Lemon Distinguished Speaker Series presentation will be a panel discussion with some of the key leaders tasked with preparing the city for this historic moment. Mayor David Holt will lead the conversation with Michael Byrnes, president of the Team OKC planning organization; Craig Cress, CEO of USA Softball, Inc.; and Mike Knopp, founder of RIVERSPORT.