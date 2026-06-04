The Reading Rodeo with Cookie the Chuckwagon Cook

Bring the West to life with Cookie the Chuckwagon Cook, for a special reading from two of his favorite books. Hear the tales and exciting adventures about the people, animals and places of the American West! Each session features a big-screen digital story, a second story, a themed make-and-take craft and a Western activity/game. Content imparts character-building reflections from the Code of the West. Designed for daycares, summer school and mixed-age groups.