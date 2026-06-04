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The Reading Rodeo with Cookie the Chuckwagon Cook

The Reading Rodeo with Cookie the Chuckwagon Cook

Bring the West to life with Cookie the Chuckwagon Cook, for a special reading from two of his favorite books. Hear the tales and exciting adventures about the people, animals and places of the American West! Each session features a big-screen digital story, a second story, a themed make-and-take craft and a Western activity/game. Content imparts character-building reflections from the Code of the West. Designed for daycares, summer school and mixed-age groups.

Ralph Ellison Library - Metropolitan Library System
02:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Mon, 15 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Ralph Ellison Library - Metropolitan Library System
405-424-1437
https://www.metrolibrary.org/events/month/2024/11
Ralph Ellison Library - Metropolitan Library System
2000 NE 23rd St
Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 73111
405-424-1437
https://www.metrolibrary.org/