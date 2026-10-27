An exhibition featuring 127 Art Nouveau works, including furniture, jewelry, prints, and paintings from the Chrysler Museum of Art.

HOURS

Monday-Tuesday: CLOSED

Wednesday: 10 am-5 pm

Thursday: 10 am-8 pm

Friday-Saturday: 10 am-5 pm

Sunday: 12-5 pm

"The Triumph of Nature" brings together Art Nouveau treasures from the rich holdings of the Chrysler Museum of Art, drawing primarily from the gifts of Walter P. and Jean Chrysler, whose homes were once the showrooms for these works. The exhibition will feature 127 works of art, including paintings, prints, jewelry, and furniture, and will be organized thematically into five sections:

1. Japonisme

2. Siegfried Bing and the Maison de l’Art Nouveau

3. École de Nancy

4. The Triumph of Nature

5. From Nouveau to Deco: The Triumph of Industry

Works by some of the artists best associated with the Art Nouveau movement, such as Louis Comfort Tiffany, Gustav Klimt, Alphonse Mucha, and Aubrey Beardsley, will be featured in the exhibition.

"The Triumph of Nature: Art Nouveau from the Chrysler Museum of Art" is organized by the Chrysler Museum of Art, Norfolk, VA and toured by International Arts & Artists, Washington, DC.

—

Image Credit:

Louis Ernest Lessieux, "Rose and Thistle" (detail), 1898, Pen and ink and watercolor on paper, 23 1/4 x 31 in., Gift of Walter P. Chrysler, Jr., Image courtesy of the Chrysler Museum of Art, Photograph by Edward Pollard, © Louis Ernest Lessieux.