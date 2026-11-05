The Triumph of Nature Gossip Tour

Explore "The Triumph of Nature: Art Nouveau from the Chrysler Museum of Art" through a more revealing lens! Discover the personalities, passions, rivalries, and social intrigue surrounding the artists and cultural figures who shaped the Art Nouveau movement at the turn of the twentieth century. Come for the art, stay for the gossip.

$15 Members | $25 Non-Members.

Not a member? Join today at okcmoa.com/membership.

The Museum is committed to creating welcoming and accessible experiences for all visitors. Accessibility accommodations, ASL interpretation, and bilingual translation services are available with advance notice. Visitors are encouraged to share accommodation needs during the registration process or contact the Museum in advance so we can best support their experience.

"The Triumph of Nature: Art Nouveau from the Chrysler Museum of Art" is organized by the Chrysler Museum of Art, Norfolk, VA and toured by International Arts & Artists, Washington, DC.

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Jules Chéret, "La Loïe Fuller, Folies Bergères, from Les Maîtres d’Affiches (Masters of the Poster)" (detail), 1897, Lithograph, 10 1/2 x 8 in., Gift of Walter P. Chrysler, Jr., Image courtesy of the Chrysler Museum of Art, Photograph by Edward Pollard, © Jules Chéret.