The Uniqueness of Light: An Art Desk Conversation
The Uniqueness of Light: An Art Desk Conversation
Join us for an ArtDesk Conversation. Moderated by Trent Riley, Executive Director of Oklahoma Contemporary Arts Center, panelists Chad Mount, Amy Hoagland, and Meagan Robson of the Thoma Foundation will discuss the subtle and powerful force of light in art, and its rise through the 20 and 21st centuries.
Belle Isle Library
02:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sun, 19 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Metropolitan Library
(405) 231-8650
askalibrarian@metrolibrary.org
Artist Group Info
judith.matthews@metrolibrary.org
Belle Isle Library
5501 N. Villa Ave.Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 73112
(405) 231-8650
askalibrarian@metrolibrary.org