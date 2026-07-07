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The Uniqueness of Light: An Art Desk Conversation

The Uniqueness of Light: An Art Desk Conversation

Join us for an ArtDesk Conversation. Moderated by Trent Riley, Executive Director of Oklahoma Contemporary Arts Center, panelists Chad Mount, Amy Hoagland, and Meagan Robson of the Thoma Foundation will discuss the subtle and powerful force of light in art, and its rise through the 20 and 21st centuries.

Belle Isle Library
02:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sun, 19 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Metropolitan Library
(405) 231-8650
askalibrarian@metrolibrary.org
https://www.metrolibrary.org/

Artist Group Info

judith.matthews@metrolibrary.org
Belle Isle Library
5501 N. Villa Ave.
Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 73112
(405) 231-8650
askalibrarian@metrolibrary.org
https://www.metrolibrary.org/event/universe-you-celebration-joy-harjo-0