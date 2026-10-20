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Theatre Cuckoo Presents...A Night of Monologues & Silent Auction

Theatre Cuckoo Presents...A Night of Monologues & Silent Auction

Come enjoy a night of local!! Local actors will perform various monologue selections, and items from local artists will be available for auction, as well as passes to experiences and events around the city 😎
Tickets are $10 at door-Theatre Cuckoo happily accepts Paypal/Cash payments

The 4801 Venue & Makerspace
$10
06:00 AM - 09:00 AM on Wed, 18 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

Theatre Cuckoo
4056090660
theatrecuckoo@gmail.com

Artist Group Info

Theatre Cuckoo
theatrecuckoo@gmail.com
The 4801 Venue & Makerspace
4801 N MacArthur Blvd, Warr Acres, OK 73122
Warr Acres, Oklahoma 73122
https://www.the4801.com/