Theatre Cuckoo Presents...A Night of Monologues & Silent Auction
Theatre Cuckoo Presents...A Night of Monologues & Silent Auction
Come enjoy a night of local!! Local actors will perform various monologue selections, and items from local artists will be available for auction, as well as passes to experiences and events around the city 😎
Tickets are $10 at door-Theatre Cuckoo happily accepts Paypal/Cash payments
The 4801 Venue & Makerspace
$10
06:00 AM - 09:00 AM on Wed, 18 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Theatre Cuckoo
4056090660
theatrecuckoo@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
Theatre Cuckoo
theatrecuckoo@gmail.com
The 4801 Venue & Makerspace
4801 N MacArthur Blvd, Warr Acres, OK 73122Warr Acres, Oklahoma 73122