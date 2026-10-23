Thirteen Cokes: The Origins of America’s Sit-In Movement

Discover the story of Clara Luper and the sit-in movement that helped shape Oklahoma and the nation. McFarlin’s Just Action Team invites you to an evening with Dr. Karlos Hill, exploring Luper’s leadership and the importance of the sit-in movement in the struggle for civil rights.

Join us as we reflect on this powerful history and consider how its legacy can inspire our commitment to justice and love of neighbor today.

Free and open to the public. No registration required. Invite a friend and join the conversation!

The Fenn Hall entrance is located at the east end of the church on Apache Street.