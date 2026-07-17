Tierras Libres: A Communal Celebration of the Land | Community Flag-Making

Celebrate America's 250th Anniversary with artist Miguel Braceli and the Great Plains Rodeo Association at Oklahoma Contemporary. Guests will create flags from locally grown flora to celebrate the unique communities that have formed in the 250 years since the signing of the United States Declaration of Independence.

This is part one of a two-part experience. Come back later in the evening for a performance as cowboys carry the flags to be placed in a community exhibit.

For more information: 405-951-0000, okcontemp.org/tierraslibres

