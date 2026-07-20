Tierras Libres: A Communal Celebration of the Land | Performance

Celebrate America's 250th Anniversary with artist Miguel Braceli and the Great Plains Rodeo Association at Oklahoma Contemporary. Observe a performance, featuring members of the Great Plains Rodeo Association, as cowboys carry community-created flags to a location on the Oklahoma Contemporary campus to be exhibited. A reception with music and refreshments will follow.

This is the second part of a two-part experience. Visit Oklahoma Contemporary earlier in the afternoon to participate in the flag-making workshop.

For more information: 405-951-0000, okcontemp.org/tierraslibres

