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Tierras Libres: A Communal Celebration of the Land | Performance

Tierras Libres: A Communal Celebration of the Land | Performance

Celebrate America's 250th Anniversary with artist Miguel Braceli and the Great Plains Rodeo Association at Oklahoma Contemporary. Observe a performance, featuring members of the Great Plains Rodeo Association, as cowboys carry community-created flags to a location on the Oklahoma Contemporary campus to be exhibited. A reception with music and refreshments will follow.

This is the second part of a two-part experience. Visit Oklahoma Contemporary earlier in the afternoon to participate in the flag-making workshop.

For more information: 405-951-0000, okcontemp.org/tierraslibres

Oklahoma Contemporary
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Sat, 1 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

Oklahoma Contemporary
405-951-0000
http://www.oklahomacontemporary.org
Oklahoma Contemporary
11 NW 11th Street
Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 73103
(405) 951-0000
info@okcontemp.org
http://www.okcontemp.org