Tiny Tenants of Bug Town

🐞🐛 FALL BREAK IS ABOUT TO GET BUGGY! 🦋🐝

Looking for something FREE & fun to do with the kids during Fall Break? Come spend an afternoon in BUGTOWN!

Join us Friday, October 16 from 1-4 PM at the Delmar Gardens Pollinator Waystation for Tiny Tenants of Bugtown, an afternoon packed with creepy crawlies, crafts, trick-or-treating & hands-on fun!

🐛 Help build cozy homes for beneficial bugs

🐞 Meet and learn about BUGS!

🎨 Make bug-themed crafts

🍬 Trick-or-treat through Bugtown

🔎 Join our “Bug Out About Bugs!” classes & activities

🦋 Explore the pollinator garden

🎃 AND COME IN COSTUME! Critters especially welcome!

📅 Friday, October 16

⏰ 1-4 PM

📍 Delmar Gardens Pollinator Waystation

💚 FREE & family-friendly!

Whether your little critter loves butterflies, beetles, bees, creepy crawlies, crafts or CANDY, we’ve got something for them!

Presented by the OKC Farmers Market District with our friends from OKC Beautiful & Oklahoma Compost and Sustainability Association!!

🐝 Mark yourself Going on the event, invite your favorite little critters, and come BUG OUT with us this Fall Break! 🐛🦋🐞