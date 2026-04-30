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TVAA Music in May + The Village Library Summer Reading Kickoff

TVAA Music in May + The Village Library Summer Reading Kickoff

Join us in the Village Greens to kick off our Summer Reading program! We'll have live music entertainment featuring local musician Jen Matias! ​Enjoy a delightful performance of original songs written especially for children — perfect for young audiences and families! We'll also have crafts and other fun activities-- all ages are welcome! In the event of rain, the event will move inside.

The Village Green @ The Village Library
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Sat, 30 May 2026

Event Supported By

The Village Arts Association
405-514-1321
villageartsok@gmail.com
www.tvaok.org

Artist Group Info

Jen Matias
matiasj@casady.org
https://akindergarden.com/
The Village Green @ The Village Library
10307 N Pennsylvania Ave
The Village, Oklahoma 73120
405-755-0710
abigail.stout@metrolibrary.org
https://www.metrolibrary.org/event/music-may-605128