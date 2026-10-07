Wheel of Fortune LIVE!
Wheel of Fortune LIVE!
Wheel of Fortune LIVE! brings the excitement of the beloved television game show directly to the stage, offering fans the chance to participate in the fun and win prizes. This interactive experience allows audience members to spin the giant wheel, solve puzzles, and engage with the show in a way that is both thrilling and immersive.
Experience it LIVE at The Criterion in OKC on November 7th!
The Criterion
07:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 7 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
The Criterion
(405) 840-5500
info@criterionokc.com
Artist Group Info
Wheel of Fortune LIVE!
The Criterion
500 E. Sheridan AveOklahoma City, Oklahoma 73104
405-840-5500