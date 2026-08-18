Guest speaker Sarah Binder (GWU & Brookings Institution) presents the 2026 Josh Lee Lecture "Who Governs the Fed? How Politics and Markets Limit Federal Reserve Independence," sponsored by the Carl Albert Congressional Research and Studies Center.

Many view the Fed as a technocratic body divorced from politics. Past and present attacks on its leaders, however, raise doubts about Fed independence. Professor Binder will step back from the headlines to offer a rival account of our central bank-- highlighting instead the Fed’s “interdependence” with Congress, courts, and markets. Ultimately, the Fed’s credibility relies on securing broad public support.

The event is free and open to the public.