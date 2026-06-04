Who’s Who in the Zoo?
Who’s Who in the Zoo?
What can a skull tell us about an animal? In this exciting class, students will explore the five major animal classifications (mammals, birds, reptiles, amphibians, and fish) through the fascinating study of skulls. By examining real and replica skulls, students will learn how to identify key features to uncover clues about how each animal lived and what it ate.
Ralph Ellison Library - Metropolitan Library System
02:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Fri, 12 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Ralph Ellison Library - Metropolitan Library System
405-424-1437
Ralph Ellison Library - Metropolitan Library System
2000 NE 23rd StOklahoma City, Oklahoma 73111
405-424-1437