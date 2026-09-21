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Winter Wonderfest

Winter Wonderfest

Step into the magic of Winter WonderFest, where Camp Trivera transforms into a whimsical winter workshop filled with festive fun for the whole family. Wander through enchanting experiences, discover one-of-a-kind gifts, create something special to share, enjoy seasonal treats and cheerful music, and make unforgettable memories with Santa himself. Whether you're starting a new tradition or celebrating with loved ones, Winter WonderFest is the perfect place to gather, create, and experience the wonder of the season together.

Girls/Children must be accompanied by an adult registered for the event. If attending as a Troop, adult-to-girl ratios must be met.

Camp Trivera
02:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Sat, 5 Dec 2026

Event Supported By

Girl Scouts of Western Oklahoma
405-528-GIRL
info@gswestok.org
https://www.gswestok.org/
Camp Trivera
2508 N.E. 50th
Oklahoma City , Oklahoma 73111