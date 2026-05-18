Woven Voices: The Language of Beads—Narratives of Freedmen and Individuals in Indian Territory Interpreted Through Beaded Portraits
Woven Voices: The Language of Beads—Narratives of Freedmen and Individuals in Indian Territory Interpreted Through Beaded Portraits
Cherokee Nation artists Jennifer Saenz and Vicky Watson create beaded portraits as a visual language of “beadtelling”, carrying voices across generations through beadwork. Their solo exhibition, Threads of Untold History, explores Oklahoma’s Indian Territory and honors Freedmen and Freedmen descendants of the Five Civilized Tribes. The Woven Voices lecture shows how even the smallest bead can hold immense histories, transforming portraiture into living testimony.
Speakers: Jennifer Saenz and Vicky Watson, beadwork artists.
Sam Noble Museum of Natural History
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Tue, 16 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Sam Noble Museum
(405) 325-7977
Sam Noble Museum of Natural History
2401 Chautauqua AvenueNorman, Oklahoma 73072
405-325-7977