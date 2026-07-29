ZAK MIRZ: KID AT HEART TOUR

Zak Mirz is bringing the world’s first interactive, family-friendly magic show where YOU choose what happens next to Oklahoma City!

“Kid at Heart” is unlike any magic show you’ve ever seen.

You’ll find two types of people at a magic show — the believers and the skeptics. Whether you’re a skeptic or a believer, YOU get to direct the show!

This is a show that doesn’t just entertain you… It lets you become part of the magic as it unfolds.

Zak is a world-renowned magician known for his heartfelt storytelling and impossible magic. Fresh off the last season of America’s Got Talent, he has quickly become one of the most innovative performers in the world.

He’s a Penn and Teller Fool Us winner, a magic advisor to David Blaine’s The Magic Way, and the 2025 Rising Star in Magic Award recipient.

Zak’s work has taken him around the globe, and he’s known for both his emotional storytelling and his unconventional approach to the art of magic.