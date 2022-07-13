Oklahoma County Jail faces potential fines for repeat health and safety violations

The Oklahoma County Jail could face up to $350,000 in fines for repeat health and safety violations.

The state Health Department filed an administrative compliance proceeding against the Oklahoma County Jail in hopes of pressuring the jail’s trust and administration to address the 23 repeat violations found during an inspection in April.

The chair of the jail trust, Jim Couch, says the trust disagrees with the implication that they are neglecting the safety of inmates as they have made some improvements since taking over the jail in 2020.

The jail has 15 days to request a hearing to dispute the order.

Meanwhile, a homicide investigation is underway involving the death of an inmate who succumbed to his injuries on Monday after being beaten by his cellmate. It is being counted as the 11th inmate death of the year.

