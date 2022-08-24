Oklahoma death row inmate James Coddington to be executed Thursday

Death row inmate James Coddington will be the next of Oklahoma’s death row inmates to be executed on Thursday morning.

On Wednesday, Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt denied the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board's clemency recommendation for life without the possibility of parole.

Coddington is on death row for the 1997 murder of his friend Albert Troy Hale in Choctaw, after Hale refused to loan Coddington $50 to buy drugs. Coddington told police he had been high on cocaine for three days when he robbed at least six convenience stores and killed Hale.

The 50-year-old is the first in a string of dozens of death row inmates scheduled for execution over the next two years. Those executions were scheduled after a federal judge ruled in June that Oklahoma's controversial three-drug lethal injection protocol is constitutional.

Stitt and the Pardon and Parole Board

Stitt has only granted clemency to one death row inmate — Julius Jones. In November 2021, he commuted Jones' death sentence to life in prison without the possibility of parole. The executive order is conditional on Jones never being "eligible to apply for or be considered for a commutation, pardon, or parole for the remainder of his life."

The Pardon and Parole Board also recommended clemency for Bigler Stouffer that same month, but Stitt rejected that recommendation and denied him clemency.

In May 2022, a grand jury report deemed Stitt's actions with potential members of the Pardon and Parole Board as "grossly improper." The report said "improper political pressure was placed upon some board members" and pointed to a meeting Stitt had with people he ultimately appointed to the board. That meeting included discussions of upcoming votes and the dismissal of the agency's then-director.

That same report concluded the board cut corners and ignored proceses in order to get a large amount of people onto commutation dockets.

Stitt's office called the report a "sham."

The governor appoints three of the five members of the Pardon and Parole Board, and Williams, Konieczny and Stocker were all appointed by Stitt. The latter two were appointed earlier this year, following the resignations of Adam Luck and Kelly Doyle. Luck, who served on the board since 2019, resigned at the request of the governor. In his resignation letter, Luck noted differing beliefs between himself and Stitt over executions.

A torturous history

For years, executions in Oklahoma have been gruesome and filled with protocol violations.

In October 2021, in the state's first execution in seven years, John Grant convulsed and vomited repeatedly after being administered the three-drug cocktail. But, the late 2021 and early 2022 executions of three inmates — Stouffer, Donald Grant and Gilbert Postelle — were all reported by witnesses to happen without any complications.

Executions had been on pause in Oklahoma following the near-execution of Richard Glossip in 2015, and the botched lethal injections of Charles Warner in 2015 and Clayton Lockett in 2014.

Glossip was scheduled to die in September 2015, but then-Oklahoma Gov. Mary Fallin issued a last-minute stay of execution after it was discovered the Department of Corrections received a shipment of potassium acetate instead of potassium chloride, as required in the state's execution protocol.

Recently, Glossip had his scheduled execution halted for a fourth time, as the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals reviews a request for a new hearing.

An autopsy report revealed the state used the wrong drug — again, potassium acetate — to execute Warner in January 2015. According to witnesses, Warner said, "It feels like acid," and "My body is on fire" while being given the three-drug cocktail.

Lockett's April 2014 execution was also botched. A report issued after his death found that after trying for 51 minutes to find a vein, a phlebotomist misplaced the IV line intended to deliver the lethal cocktail of drugs directly into Lockett's bloodstream. Instead, the cocktail was delivered to the surrounding tissue.

Lockett writhed on the gurney and mumbled before being pronounced dead 43 minutes after the procedure began. An investigation later revealed that the faulty insertion of the intravenous line and lack of training of the execution team contributed to the problems.

In January 2014, Oklahoma executed Michael Lee Wilson by lethal injection. Shortly after his execution started, Wilson's final words were, "I feel my whole body burning."

This report was produced by the Oklahoma Public Media Exchange, a collaboration of public media organizations. Help support collaborative journalism by donating at the link at the top of this webpage.

