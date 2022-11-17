Richard Fairchild set for execution Thursday

An Oklahoma man who killed his girlfriend’s three-year-old child almost 30 years ago is set to be executed Thursday morning.

Richard Fairchild’s execution follows the Pardon and Parole Board denying him a recommendation of clemency last month - in favor of arguments from representatives of the Attorney General’s office and wishes of the family of the victim, Adam Broomhall, and despite testimony from a neuropsychologist describing Farichild’s schizophrenia.

Additionally, more than two dozen Christian clergy are calling for a moratorium on the death penalty in Oklahoma. Former Pardon and Parole Board member Adam Luck also signed onto the statement claiming the death penalty conflicts with their religious beliefs.

Twenty-two more death row inmates are scheduled to be executed through the end of 2024.

