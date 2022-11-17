© 2022 KGOU
Criminal Justice

Richard Fairchild set for execution Thursday

KGOU | By Hannah France
Published November 17, 2022 at 3:25 AM CST
Screen Shot 2022-11-17 at 3.21.48 AM.png
Oklahoma Department of Corrections
/
Richard Fairchild

An Oklahoma man who killed his girlfriend’s three-year-old child almost 30 years ago is set to be executed Thursday morning.

Richard Fairchild’s execution follows the Pardon and Parole Board denying him a recommendation of clemency last month - in favor of arguments from representatives of the Attorney General’s office and wishes of the family of the victim, Adam Broomhall, and despite testimony from a neuropsychologist describing Farichild’s schizophrenia.

Additionally, more than two dozen Christian clergy are calling for a moratorium on the death penalty in Oklahoma. Former Pardon and Parole Board member Adam Luck also signed onto the statement claiming the death penalty conflicts with their religious beliefs.

Twenty-two more death row inmates are scheduled to be executed through the end of 2024.

Hannah France
Hannah France started her work in public radio at KBIA while studying journalism at the University of Missouri. While there, she helped develop and produce a weekly community call-in show, for which she and her colleagues won a Gracie Award. Hannah takes interest in a wide variety of news topics, which serves her well as a reporter and producer for KGOU.
