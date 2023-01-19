© 2023 KGOU
Criminal Justice

Oklahoma Attorney General requests more time in between executions

KGOU | By Hannah France
Published January 19, 2023 at 3:53 AM CST
The gurney in the execution chamber at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary.
The gurney in the execution chamber at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary.

Oklahoma currently has one execution scheduled each month from February to August, but a request from the Attorney General might lengthen the time between each execution.

Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond has filed a motion with the Department of Corrections to request the next seven execution dates be pushed back by 60 days, changing the current schedule from one execution every month to one every two months.

Drummond says the current pace of executions is unsustainable for DOC personnel and more time between executions is needed to allow for the intense training and preparation required to carry out the state’s highest punishment.

If granted, the request would push back executions scheduled for Richard Eugene Glossip, Jemaine Monteil Cannon, Anthony Castillo Sanchez, Phillip Dean Hancock, James Chandler Ryder, Michael Dewayne Smith and Wade Greely Lay.

Drummond also says he spoke to the families of the victims of the seven death row inmates before filing the motion to explain his request.

Hannah France
Hannah France started her work in public radio at KBIA while studying journalism at the University of Missouri. While there, she helped develop and produce a weekly community call-in show, for which she and her colleagues won a Gracie Award. Hannah takes interest in a wide variety of news topics, which serves her well as a reporter and producer for KGOU.
See stories by Hannah France
