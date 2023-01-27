© 2023 KGOU
Criminal Justice

AG Drummond orders independent counsel to review Glossip death penalty case

KGOU | By Hannah France
Published January 27, 2023 at 10:41 AM CST
Glossip.jpg
Oklahoma Department of Corrections
/
Richard Eugene Glossip

After successfully pushing back the execution dates of several death row inmates earlier this week, Attorney General Gentner Drummond is also ordering a new review of one inmate’s case.

Drummond has ordered an independent council to conduct a review of death row inmate Richard Glossip’s murder conviction and death sentence.

“As my office will represent the State at the clemency hearing, it is my responsibility to ensure that we are appropriately responding to all evidence that has been presented through Mr. Glossip’s conviction and incarceration,” Drummond said in a written statement.

Former prosecutor Rex Duncan will review the investigation, trial, sentencing, and appeals processes that have happened since Glossip was sentenced to death for the 1997 murder of motel owner Barry Van Treese.

An investigative report by law firm Reed Smith found letters suggesting Justin Sneed, the man who carried out the murder of Van Trese, wanted to recant his statement that Glossip had paid him to commit the crime.

Glossip is currently scheduled to be executed on May 18.

“We are thankful to Attorney General Drummond for his wise decision to appoint an independent counsel to conduct a comprehensive review of Richard Glossip’s case," Glossip's attorney Don Knight said in a written statement. "From the beginning of our work on this case, all we have asked for is a fair review of all the evidence."

Glossip has been on death row for more than two decades. His supporters claim he was condemned largely by bad police work, ineffective defense attorneys, false testimony from the actual murderer and dishonest prosecutors.

His execution has been delayed five times, three times in 2015 by former Gov. Mary Fallin, once last year by Gov. Kevin Stitt and most recently by a criminal appeals judge following a request by Drummond's office.

Tags
Criminal Justice Richard GlossipOklahoma Attorney GeneralGentner Drummonddeath penalty
Hannah France
Hannah France started her work in public radio at KBIA while studying journalism at the University of Missouri. While there, she helped develop and produce a weekly community call-in show, for which she and her colleagues won a Gracie Award. Hannah takes interest in a wide variety of news topics, which serves her well as a reporter and producer for KGOU.
See stories by Hannah France
