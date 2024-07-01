© 2024 KGOU
Photo of Lake Murray State Park showing Tucker Tower and the marina in the background
Oklahoma County jail fails health inspection, blocks health department from entering facility

KGOU | By Hannah France
Published July 1, 2024 at 11:00 AM CDT
Dylan Goforth
/
The Frontier

The Oklahoma County Detention Center failed to meet state health standards last week after facility staff refused to let inspectors inside.

A report from the Oklahoma State Department of Health notes staff attempted to conduct an unannounced annual inspection last week, but were denied entry to the facility.

The report says facility staff listed not having enough staff members on hand to support the inspection process as their reason for denying entry.

This comes as plans to build a new jail have stalled following a vote by the Oklahoma City Council to reject the location proposed by the Board of County Commissioners.

The jail has faced many criticisms in recent years related to problems including lack of staff, unsanitary conditions, and high inmate mortality rates.

Hannah France
Hannah France started her work in public radio at KBIA while studying journalism at the University of Missouri. While there, she helped develop and produce a weekly community call-in show, for which she and her colleagues won a Gracie Award. Hannah takes interest in a wide variety of news topics, which serves her well as a reporter and producer for KGOU.
