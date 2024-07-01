Oklahoma County jail fails health inspection, blocks health department from entering facility

The Oklahoma County Detention Center failed to meet state health standards last week after facility staff refused to let inspectors inside.

A report from the Oklahoma State Department of Health notes staff attempted to conduct an unannounced annual inspection last week, but were denied entry to the facility.

The report says facility staff listed not having enough staff members on hand to support the inspection process as their reason for denying entry.

This comes as plans to build a new jail have stalled following a vote by the Oklahoma City Council to reject the location proposed by the Board of County Commissioners.

The jail has faced many criticisms in recent years related to problems including lack of staff, unsanitary conditions, and high inmate mortality rates.

KGOU is a community-supported news organization and relies on contributions from readers and listeners to fulfill its mission of public service to Oklahoma and beyond. Donate online, or by contacting our Membership department.