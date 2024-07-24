State Health Department issues order demanding inspector access to Oklahoma County jail

The Oklahoma State Department of Health has issued an order requiring the Oklahoma County jail to allow inspectors into the facility with no advanced notice.

The Health Department filed an administrative compliance order July 15 against the jail and the trust that manages it, the Oklahoma County Criminal Justice Authority. This follows two attempts at surprise inspections from the Health Department where inspectors were denied entry.

In the order, filed with the Office of Administrative Hearings, the Health Department demanded the jail to comply with the next unannounced inspection or administrative penalties will follow. The order was obtained by the Oklahoma Voice with an open records request.

According to state statute, the penalty could result in a fine of up to $10,000.

The Oklahoma County jail refused surprise inspections from the Health Department on June 25 and July 9. In a letter, the Oklahoma County District Attorney’s Office said the Health Department does not have the power to do unannounced inspections. The Health Department responded with a letter that said state statute gives inspectors this power.

The decision to block what is typically a routine inspection raised concerns among some advocates who said they’re necessary to ensure inmates are receiving proper care. The Oklahoma County jail has a history of problems stretching back to its opening in 1991, including above average death rates, poor facilities, overcrowding and understaffing.

The Health Department has ordered the jail to allow inspectors onto the premises for inspections during unannounced visits, as long as it is during “reasonable times.”

According to the order, the Oklahoma County Criminal Justice Authority may request a hearing within 15 days of receiving the order which would be by the end of July.

A spokesperson from the Health Department said a hearing had not been requested as of Tuesday afternoon.

A spokesperson for the Oklahoma County Detention Center declined to comment and referred back to the assistant district attorney’s earlier response letter.

The Oklahoma County District Attorney’s office declined to comment, citing attorney-client privilege.

