Oklahoma death row inmate's case to be heard at U.S. Supreme Court this week

Following the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals’ decision last year to uphold death row inmate Richard Glossip’s conviction, his case will be heard before the United States Supreme Court on Wednesday.

Glossip was found guilty of murder-for-hire in the 1997 killing of motel owner Barry Van Treese. The man who killed Van Treese, Justin Sneed, was sentenced to life in prison after testifying against Glossip. Glossip was sentenced to death.

Glossip’s attorney, Don Knight, said the Supreme Court will first hear oral arguments over whether the case is under federal jurisdiction. After that, they will hear about a box of evidence that was first opened by current Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond.

Knight said the box contains notes indicating the prosecution knew Sneed was diagnosed with bipolar disorder and prescribed lithium after his arrest.

"If the one main witness against somebody has a bipolar disorder and it's so bad that there needs to be a prescription for lithium, which is a pretty powerful drug, the jury ought to know," Knight said.

The hearing is scheduled for the morning of Wednesday, Oct. 9.