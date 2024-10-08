FBI foils alleged Election Day terrorist attack in Oklahoma

An Afghan citizen residing in Oklahoma is in custody after the FBI foiled an alleged attempt to carry out an Election Day terrorist attack on behalf of ISIS.

27-year-old Nasir Ahmed Tawhedi is accused of conspiring to obtain AK-47 assault rifles and providing material assistance to ISIS for a violent attack on U.S. soil on Election Day. A news release from the U.S. Department of Justice says Tawhedi and a juvenile co-conspirator were in the process of liquidating their family’s assets on Facebook.

An FBI confidential human source inquired about buying a computer. That ultimately led to a meeting at a rural location to test firearms, where Tawhedi and the juvenile purchased guns, magazines and ammunition. They were then arrested.

The DOJ says seized communications and a post-arrest interview revealed an attack was planned for Election Day targeting large gatherings of people where Tawhedi and the juvenile expected to die as martyrs.

An investigation including the Oklahoma City FBI field office and local law enforcement is ongoing.

