National civil rights attorney takes on OKCPD excessive force case

Attorney Devon M Jacob is representing Lich Vu, who was hospitalized for several injuries including a neck fracture and a brain bleed after being thrown to the ground by Oklahoma City Police officer Joseph Gibson in October of last year.

Oklahoma County District Attorney Vicki Behenna filed a felony aggravated assault and battery charge against Gibson, but Attorney General Gentner Drummond dismissed that charge in late December.

Now, according to KOCO, Jacob is planning to file a federal lawsuit. According to his website, Jacob is a former police officer turned civil rights attorney who specializes in law enforcement, corrections, and prosecutorial misconduct. In the past, he has represented the family of George Floyd and is currently representing Miami Dolphins player Tyreek Hill.