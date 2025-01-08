© 2025 KGOU
National civil rights attorney takes on OKCPD excessive force case

KGOU | By Hannah France
Published January 8, 2025 at 1:28 PM CST
Wardlow, Jennifer K

Following the state Attorney General’s decision to dismiss the criminal charges filed against an Oklahoma City police officer involved in an incident which put an 71-year-old man in the hospital, a national civil rights lawyer is preparing to file a lawsuit.

Attorney Devon M Jacob is representing Lich Vu, who was hospitalized for several injuries including a neck fracture and a brain bleed after being thrown to the ground by Oklahoma City Police officer Joseph Gibson in October of last year.

Oklahoma County District Attorney Vicki Behenna filed a felony aggravated assault and battery charge against Gibson, but Attorney General Gentner Drummond dismissed that charge in late December.

Now, according to KOCO, Jacob is planning to file a federal lawsuit. According to his website, Jacob is a former police officer turned civil rights attorney who specializes in law enforcement, corrections, and prosecutorial misconduct. In the past, he has represented the family of George Floyd and is currently representing Miami Dolphins player Tyreek Hill.

Hannah France
Hannah France joined KGOU as a reporter in 2021, shortly after earning a bachelor's degree in journalism from the University of Missouri. In 2023, Hannah was the first place recipient of the Oklahoma Society of Professional Journalists' Radio Outstanding Reporter Portfolio award. Hannah reports on a variety of topics including criminal justice, housing, and labor rights and is dedicated to educating and empowering Oklahomans through community storytelling.
