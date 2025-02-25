U.S. Supreme Court throws out Glossip conviction, death sentence

This is a developing story.

The United States Supreme Court has thrown out the death sentence and murder conviction of Oklahoma inmate Richard Glossip.

Justices voted 5-3 Tuesday to wipe the conviction and ordered a new trial for Glossip due to prosecutorial misconduct.

Glossip was convicted for the 1997 killing in Oklahoma City of his former boss, Barry Van Treese. The only direct evidence implicating Glossip came from Justin Sneed, a handyman who confessed to bludgeoning Van Treese to death.

Glossip has maintained his innocence.

Oklahoma’s top criminal appeal court had repeatedly upheld his conviction and sentence, even after the state sided with Glossip.

Glossip has been on death row for more than 25 years and has had multiple execution dates. His case has appeared in front of the Supreme Court before in 2015 but he failed to have it thrown out.

He will now face a new trial.

