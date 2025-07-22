© 2025 KGOU
Oklahoma City Council approves AI facial comparison software for police department

KGOU | By Hannah France
Published July 22, 2025 at 3:38 AM CDT
Wardlow, Jennifer K

Last week, the Oklahoma City Council approved the police department’s request to purchase AI facial comparison technology. The company providing the technology has been involved in a nationwide class-action lawsuit over biometric privacy.

A memo written by Oklahoma City staff says the Oklahoma City Police Department is seeking facial comparison software that allows investigators to identify suspects in videos. Of the three companies the department contacted, Clearview AI provided the only product that met its specifications.

Earlier this year, Clearview AI was involved in a nationwide class-action settlement stemming from allegations the company scraped billions of facial images from the internet and sold that information without consent.

Oklahoma City Councilwoman JoBeth Hamon, one of the two councilmembers who voted against approving the police department’s request, called the AI facial comparison software a “new frontier of technology” and said more comprehensive vetting systems are needed.

"I just have grave privacy concerns for our residents and just can't support spending public dollars on this kind of technology," she said.

The City Council ultimately approved more than $37,000 for Clearview AI’s facial comparison analysis through July of next year.

Hannah France
Hannah France joined KGOU as a reporter in 2021, shortly after earning a bachelor's degree in journalism from the University of Missouri. In 2023, Hannah was the first place recipient of the Oklahoma Society of Professional Journalists' Radio Outstanding Reporter Portfolio award. Hannah reports on a variety of topics including criminal justice, housing, and labor rights and is dedicated to educating and empowering Oklahomans through community storytelling.
