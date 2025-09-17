Oklahoma County jail interim director resigns, third person to vacate top post in 3 years

The trust that oversees the Oklahoma County Detention Center accepted the resignation of the jail's interim CEO Paul Timmons in a unanimous vote Monday.

Timmons is the third person to resign from the position in as many years.

The trust, officially called the Criminal Justice Authority, also fired the jail's chief operating officer and assistant administrator Greg Couch and appointed training director Tim Kimrey to take over the position in the interim.

No details were given to explain the changes in leadership, which were brought to a vote immediately after a long executive session.

While meeting in private, the trust discussed a pending investigation of a threat of workplace violence on Aug. 14, 2025, according to the day's agenda.

Timmons had been serving as interim CEO of the jail since February, after Brandi Garner resigned days following a critical inspection report of the jail's conditions by the State Department of Health. Before Garner, the trust's first CEO Greg Williams resigned in 2022, under fire from the public about a string of deaths and poor conditions in the jail.

Chairman Steven Buck said he has "full confidence" in Kimrey's ability to lead the detention center moving forward.

"I look forward to working alongside our dedicated staff to ensure the safe, effective operation of this facility," Kimery said in a statement. "Together, with accountability and teamwork, I'm confident we will meet the challenges ahead and strengthen public trust."

Kimrey joined the jail's executive staff in 2022 and is the training director overseeing the Detention Officer Academy, recruiting, in-service training and background investigations.

