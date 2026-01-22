Sales tax to fund new Oklahoma County jail fails to advance to voters

The motion would have allowed for city residents to decide on a permanent 5/8-cent sales tax on purchases made in Oklahoma County, with collections beginning in July.

Commissioner Jason Lowe brought forward the proposal, which needed support from at least two out of three board members. Neither Commissioner Brian Maughan nor Commissioner Myles Davidson moved to second the motion during Wednesday's meeting.

Lowe's proposed tax also failed to get crucial support from the Greater Oklahoma City Chamber.

"The Greater Oklahoma City Chamber is committed to working closely with the Commissioners to develop an alternative that better aligns with community needs," a spokesperson said in a statement.

Oklahoma City leaders are still considering how to meet an estimated $500 million gap needed to build the new jail, which was approved by voters in 2022.

This report was produced by the Oklahoma Public Media Exchange, a collaboration of public media organizations. Help support collaborative journalism by donating at the link at the top of this webpage.