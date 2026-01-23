OK County DA Behenna seeks first death penalty case

Behenna is seeking the death penalty against 24-year-old Anthony Gonzalez for the 2024 murder of 18-year-old Jaedynn Anthony.

Gonzalez is accused of stabbing and killing Anthony during an apparent robbery of the 7-11 location Anthony was working at in the early morning hours of October 18, 2024. The DA’s office said surveillance footage shows Gonzalez fatally stabbing Anthony and fleeing on foot after she handed him money from the cash register, noting he left the store with less than forty dollars.

In a press release, Behenna said the death penalty is appropriate in this case based on aggravating circumstances including the murder being particularly heinous or cruel, the murder being committed for the purpose of avoiding or preventing a lawful arrest, and the existence of probability the defendant poses a continuing threat to society.

Gonzalez is in custody on a $10 million bond. His hearing for formal arraignment is scheduled for April 1.