OK County DA Behenna seeks first death penalty case

KGOU | By Hannah France
Published January 23, 2026 at 2:39 PM CST
For the first time during her time as Oklahoma County District Attorney, Vicki Behenna is pursuing the death penalty in a case concerning the murder of an 18-year-old in 2024.

Behenna is seeking the death penalty against 24-year-old Anthony Gonzalez for the 2024 murder of 18-year-old Jaedynn Anthony.

Gonzalez is accused of stabbing and killing Anthony during an apparent robbery of the 7-11 location Anthony was working at in the early morning hours of October 18, 2024. The DA’s office said surveillance footage shows Gonzalez fatally stabbing Anthony and fleeing on foot after she handed him money from the cash register, noting he left the store with less than forty dollars.

In a press release, Behenna said the death penalty is appropriate in this case based on aggravating circumstances including the murder being particularly heinous or cruel, the murder being committed for the purpose of avoiding or preventing a lawful arrest, and the existence of probability the defendant poses a continuing threat to society.

Gonzalez is in custody on a $10 million bond. His hearing for formal arraignment is scheduled for April 1.

Hannah France
Hannah France joined KGOU as a reporter in 2021, shortly after earning a bachelor's degree in journalism from the University of Missouri. In 2023, Hannah was the first place recipient of the Oklahoma Society of Professional Journalists' Radio Outstanding Reporter Portfolio award. Hannah reports on a variety of topics including criminal justice, housing, and labor rights and is dedicated to educating and empowering Oklahomans through community storytelling.
