Oklahoma Elder Parole Eligibility Act passes through committee

KGOU | By Hannah France
Published March 4, 2026 at 5:00 AM CST
A bill that would streamline the parole process for elder inmates is advancing through the House.

Democratic Representative Ronald Stewart’s House Bill 3053 passed through the House Judiciary and Public Safety Oversight Committee unanimously on Tuesday.

“[House Bill] 3053 simply creates uniform criteria to guide review of a narrow, aging population within our correctional system while preserving public safety guardrails already in statute,” Stewart said. 

The bill would create the Oklahoma Elder Parole Eligibility Act, which would require the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board to grant parole to eligible inmates age 65 and over who meet certain criteria, including having no serious infractions within the last three years and completing all required programs and treatment courses.

Inmates serving life without parole or for sexual or violent offenses would not become eligible for parole through this procedure.

The bill is now eligible to be heard on the House floor.

