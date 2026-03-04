© 2026 KGOU
Federal judge declines to confirm Osage Nation's reservation, but offers 'roadmap' to do so

By Sarah Liese,
OPMX
Published March 4, 2026 at 3:32 AM CST
A sign inside the Osage Nation's Visitors Center. The signs were recently retired by the Oklahoma Department of Transportation.
Osage Nation Visitors Center
/
Facebook
A sign inside the Osage Nation's Visitors Center. The signs were recently retired by the Oklahoma Department of Transportation.

An Oklahoma federal judge ruled he can't rule the Osage Nation's reservation is still intact, denying a legal maneuver to resurrect an old lawsuit.

However, Principal Chief Geofrey Standing Bear said this decision does not diminish hope; rather, it provides Osage leaders with more clarity on how to move forward.

U.S. district judge for the Northern District of Oklahoma, John D. Russell, issued an order Monday, denying the Osage Nation's request for relief from a 2009 ruling. Ultimately, the tribal nation sought to confirm its reservation was established, citing the landmark McGirt v. Oklahoma decision in 2020.

Russell's order said the request was "procedurally improper" and that "the Court is no longer active in the case." He did, however, suggest the nation could enter into a new version of the original lawsuit, which Standing Bear said offers the Osage Nation a roadmap for "bringing this reservation issue into the federal courts for complete review."

"We continue to uphold that the Osage Nation Reservation is intact and was never disestablished," Standing Bear said in a statement. "The Osage Nation paid for this reservation with our own money and with the United States' blessing, and we are asking the United States not to forget."

This report was produced by the Oklahoma Public Media Exchange, a collaboration of public media organizations. Help support collaborative journalism by donating at the link at the top of this webpage.
Sarah Liese
Liese is Diné and an enrolled member of the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa Indians. She is passionate about heart-centered storytelling and works as an Indigenous Affairs reporter at KOSU. She joined the station in April 2024.
