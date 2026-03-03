Kiowa Legislature unanimously impeaches Chairman for misuse of tribal funds, violating law

The move means he is immediately removed from office, ending a multi-month saga for the leader of the Kiowa Tribe elected to his role in 2022.

The Legislature listed seven charges , accusing SpottedBird of violating Kiowa Law and the tribe's constitution. They accuse him of an "extended pattern of abuse and mismanagement of Tribe finances."

Among the charges was an accusation of using tribal money for personal expenses, including funding Costco purchases and a trip to South Korea. This visit to South Korea was later reimbursed by Indigenous Leaders of North America Inc. However, as news outlet NonDoc uncovered , the trip reveals a connection between SpottedBird and a controversial Christian religious movement in South Korea, which has faced allegations of abuse.

Another charge said he expended more than $400,000 to fund Indian Screen Printing, which generated less than $11,000 in revenue and began operations without a developed business plan.

1 of 2 — _OSU0771.jpg The Kiowa Legislature presents evidence during the impeachment hearing. Sarah Liese / KOSU 2 of 2 — _OSU0808.jpg Kyle Ataddlety of District 1 of Ah-Kaw-Lay (Anadarko) told those present during the impeachment hearing that his vote represented his constituency.

Kiowa legislators began their inquiry into SpottedBird in October and conducted a series of hearings, including testimony from the chairman and tribal employees.

Legislator Cole DeLaune of District 4 Qop-aydle (Jimmy Creek) set the tone of Monday's hearing by reminding those present at the hearing of the "dark cloud of corruption" the tribe has fallen under, no less than three successive executive branch administrations.

He explained most of the findings and evidence of the seven charges against SpottedBird, which accused him of mismanaging tribal money, violating Kiowa Law and failing to respond to a subpoena.

"The legislature is duty-bound to convict on the charges under review, and to bring it into the wide-ranging and continuing pattern of financial abuse that has plagued our tribe for the past decade and a half," DeLaune said.

Six of the seven charges accused SpottedBird of failing to safeguard tribal funds. One example that Warren Queton of District 7 Cauigu (All Kiowa) gave highlighted the tribe's $100,000 donation to rebuild a historic church that burned in a wildfire.

"The church that burned down there was $100,000 that was given to that church, which all of us as a Legislature would have supported, had we been consulted and talked about with it," Queton said. "And we weren't, and neither were the Kiowa people. How are we supposed to answer to the people when we're asked about that donation?"

Queton explained that the action violated the Sponsorship Act of 2023, which was enacted to ensure that substantial monetary gifts to outside organizations are not subject to the purview of any single branch.

SpottedBird will be replaced by Vice Chairman David Sullivan, who will fill the remainder of his term, according to rules laid out in the Kiowa Constitution .

SpottedBird's response

SpottedBird contested the charges without legal representation, saying their decisions were based on "Facebook," "innuedo" and "distortions of fact."

"Do I make mistakes? Of course," SpottedBird said. "Do I break the law? No, you infer I do…But that's as far as you need to go. Because again, you are the judge and you are the jury of the leader of the Kiowa Tribe.

Despite not notifying the Legislature of witnesses before the deadline, two of SpottedBird's relatives testified on his behalf, including a 93-year-old woman, who spoke Kiowa during the hearing.

However, the testimony did not move Kiowa leaders enough. The Legislature voted 7-0 to kick him out of office.

Speaker and Legislator of District 2 of Zoltone (Carnegie), Michael Primus II, pointed to SpottedBird's testimony that gave him more confidence in making this decision.

"After what I heard today and seen as evidence entered into the record — with what I believe supports impeachment beyond reasonable doubt — is basically, most of these charges were proven by the testimony of Chairman himself," Primus II said.

Legislator of District 1 of Ah-Kaw-Lay (Anadarko), Kyle Ataddlety, said his decision came down to the vote of his constituents.

"I'm going to tell you right now, I've been messaged by a lot of people," Ataddlety said. "I feel it's a hard decision. I know as a Christian, people make mistakes. We're only human. But I'm going to tell you right now the yeses weigh more than the nos."

This report was produced by the Oklahoma Public Media Exchange, a collaboration of public media organizations.