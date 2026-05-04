At least 23 people injured in mass shooting at Arcadia Lake

At least 23 people were injured after a mass shooting at Arcadia Lake last night, according to the Edmond Police Department.

A statement released by the department Monday morning says the shooting occurred around 9 p.m. yesterday at a party advertised through social media.

According to INTEGRIS Health , which received 13 patients from the shooting, at least four victims are in critical condition, and three others are in serious condition. Six others have since been released. The victims treated by the healthcare system range in age from 16 to 30 years old.

EPD's statement says it won't release suspect information for now and did not clarify if one is in custody. The department said there is no reason to believe a public threat exists.

When asked whether a suspect was in custody, Emily Ward, EPD public information officer, said the department would not provide any information beyond what was already released in the statement.

Edmond Mayor Mark A. Nash released a statement thanking law enforcement, consoling victims and affirming that the city "remains safe."

"Incidents like this are rare, and they will not define us," Nash wrote. "We are already reviewing park operations, policies, and security measures to ensure we continue to meet the high standards our residents expect and deserve."

State Rep. Preston Stinson, R-Edmond, called the incident "deeply concerning" for the Edmond area.

"I want to remind young people and families that just because an event is advertised in a certain way does not mean it is safe," Stinson wrote. "You do not always know the people involved. It is important to be diligent about where you go and who you are surrounding yourself with."

This report was produced by the Oklahoma Public Media Exchange, a collaboration of public media organizations. Help support collaborative journalism by donating at the link at the top of this webpage.