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Two defendants in Swadley's Foggy Bottom Kitchen case plead guilty

KGOU | By Hannah France
Published May 20, 2026 at 2:24 PM CDT
Swadley's Foggy Bottom Kitchen in Beavers Bend pictured August 2020
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Swadley's Foggy Bottom Kitchen in Beavers Bend pictured August 2020

Two of the three people accused of defrauding the state through a restaurant contract with the Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation Department have pleaded guilty.

Curtis Breuklander and Timothy Hooper pleaded guilty to charges of fraud related to their operation of Swadley’s Foggy Bottom Kitchen in multiple state parks across Oklahoma.

Breuklander will serve 10 years of probation and Hooper will serve 5 years of probation as part of their plea deals.

The third defendant, restaurant owner Brent Swadley, is facing trial which began this week.

In 2024, a multi-county grand jury indicted Swadley and his business partners with fraud stemming from a 2022 state audit which found the restaurant’s owners overcharged the state by millions of dollars.

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Criminal Justice Oklahoma Tourism And Recreation DepartmentSwadley's Bar-B-Q
Hannah France
Hannah France joined KGOU as a reporter in 2021, shortly after earning a bachelor's degree in journalism from the University of Missouri. In 2023, Hannah was the first place recipient of the Oklahoma Society of Professional Journalists' Radio Outstanding Reporter Portfolio award. Hannah reports on a variety of topics including criminal justice, housing, and labor rights and is dedicated to educating and empowering Oklahomans through community storytelling.
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