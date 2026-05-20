Two defendants in Swadley's Foggy Bottom Kitchen case plead guilty
Two of the three people accused of defrauding the state through a restaurant contract with the Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation Department have pleaded guilty.
Curtis Breuklander and Timothy Hooper pleaded guilty to charges of fraud related to their operation of Swadley’s Foggy Bottom Kitchen in multiple state parks across Oklahoma.
Breuklander will serve 10 years of probation and Hooper will serve 5 years of probation as part of their plea deals.
The third defendant, restaurant owner Brent Swadley, is facing trial which began this week.
In 2024, a multi-county grand jury indicted Swadley and his business partners with fraud stemming from a 2022 state audit which found the restaurant’s owners overcharged the state by millions of dollars.
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