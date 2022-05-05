© 2022 KGOU
Education

State Auditor report accuses Stillwater administrative assistant of embezzling more than $200,000

KGOU | By Robby Korth,
StateImpact Oklahoma
Published May 5, 2022 at 9:14 AM CDT
/

A former Stillwater Public Schools employee is facing felony embezzlement charges.

The charges filed in Payne County Court late last week follow an investigative audit report by State Auditor and Inspector General Cindy Byrd.

Byrd’s audit found that between 2013 and 2019 administrative assistant Stacy Hampton took more than 200,000 from the school lunch program.

It was Hampton’s duty to take cash collected at school lunch and deposit it in the bank for the district.

The audit report says Hampton skimmed funds off the top of school lunch money deposits for herself - generally a couple hundred dollars at a time over the six years Byrd’s office investigated.

“Based on our findings, this employee was literally taking food out of the mouths of children,” Byrd said in a news release.

